Kaiser Permanente, workers union reach tentative agreement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kaiser Permanente's healthcare workers unions have reached a tentative agreement with the company, the union said in a social media post on Friday.

Kaiser Permanente and the union representing healthcare workers resumed negotiations on Thursday, more than a week after contract talks broke off at the start of a 72-hour strike by 75,000 nurses, medical technicians and support staff.

The strike, which ran for three days, marked the largest work stoppage to date in the healthcare sector.

The dispute was focused on workers' demands for better pay and measures to ease chronic staff shortages and high turnover that union officials say has undermined patient care at Kaiser, a leading nonprofit hospital network and managed-care organization.

