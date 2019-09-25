Kaiser Permanente reaches deal with unions, averting threatened U.S. strike

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kaiser Permanente and unions representing more than 80,000 of its healthcare workers in California and six other states reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract on Wednesday, averting a strike threatened for next month, the two sides said.

Union officials declared victory in the four-year pact, saying it provides across-the-board wage hikes of 3% annually, keeps retirement benefits and workers' health coverage intact and restricts outsourcing and subcontracting of union jobs.

Kaiser also agreed to a $130-million investment fund to recruit and train tens of thousands of new workers to fill vacancies in California, and to restore a worker-management partnership program giving employees a greater say, union spokesman Sean Wherley said.

"This agreement is testament to the dedication, compassion and skill those employees bring to work every day," the company, based in Oakland, California, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Kaiser Permanente is one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare providers and the largest managed-care organization in the United States, with more than 12 million plan members and nearly $80 million in operating revenues.

It said the 11 unions involved in the contract talks represent 85,000 workers, though Wherley put the number at 83,000. The largest contingent, about 57,000 workers, belong to the United Healthcare Workers West, a branch of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The labor pact covers hundreds of job classifications, ranging from optometrists, surgical technicians and vocational nurses to food service, laundry and room-cleaning workers.

The bulk of the workers, about 67,000, are based in Kaiser hospitals and clinics in California. The rest are spread across parts of Hawaii, Colorado, Washington state, Oregon, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

The settlement followed a series of votes by rank-and-file workers authorizing union leaders to call a strike threatened for mid-October.

The potential for a strike, however, will not be officially lifted until the tentative deal reached on Wednesday is ratified by members, a process expected to run through the end of next month, Wherley said.

"It's contingent on the membership supporting the tentative agreement, but that's expected," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

