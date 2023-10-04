News & Insights

US Markets

Kaiser Permanente health workers strike nationwide over pay, staffing

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

October 04, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Aboulenein for Reuters ->

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of nurses and other healthcare workers launched a planned three-day strike at Kaiser Permanente facilities across the U.S. on Wednesday, after contract talks failed to meet the union deadline for a settlement.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said the healthcare giant was yet to offer adequate terms to address severe staffing shortages at its hospitals or to propose acceptable improvements in pay or medical insurance plans for its workers.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Arun Koyyur)

((ahmed.aboulenein@tr.com; +1 202-519-3051;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.