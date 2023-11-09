News & Insights

Kaiser healthcare workers ratify new contract

November 09, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kaiser Permanente's healthcare workers voted to ratify a new contract between their union and the hospital chain, the union said on Thursday, ending a months-long negotiation that resulted in the largest recorded strike in the U.S. medical sector.

The union of more than 85,000 healthcare workers approved the four-year contract, which is effective from Oct. 1 this year, by a margin of 98.5%, the union said.

The new contract includes across-the-board wage increases totaling 21% over four years, enhanced payout for employees under a performance-sharing plan and commitments to address a staffing crisis, including increased training, education and mass hiring events. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Anil D'Silva) ((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;)) Keywords: USA LABOR/KAISER PERMANENTE (UPDATE 1, PIX)

