News & Insights

US Markets

Kaiser healthcare union says week-long strike possible early next month

Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

October 09, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The union for tens of thousands of workers at Kaiser Permanente, a leading non-profit hospital network and managed-care organization, said it may hold a one-week strike starting Nov. 1, following up on its recent 3-day strike.

A statement by the union on Monday said it had served the company official notice of the possible action on Nov. 1, when a contract covering workers in Seattle expires.

Last Wednesday, 75,000 nurses, medical technicians and support staff at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and clinics walked off their jobs for 72 hours in the biggest ever U.S. healthcare strike.

The strike drew to a close on Friday as both sides agreed to resume stalled contract talks this week, while union officials warned of possible further walkouts if their demands were not met.

The labor clash has centered on workers' demands for better pay and measures to alleviate chronic staffing shortages and high turnover of personnel that union officials say has undermined patient care at Kaiser.

The Seattle contract, which expires on Oct. 31, would add another 3,000 healthcare workers to the strike lines. The workers have asked the company to hire more, saying there is a dangerous staffing crisis.

The strike would begin at 6 a.m. local time on Nov. 1 and continue until 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, the union said.

The potential strike would also involve workers from Kaiser facilities in California, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington state.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Caroline Humer and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.