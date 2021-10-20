Markets
KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Turns To Loss In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - California-based mining company Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) turned to loss in the third quarter.

Net loss reported by Kaiser Aluminum was $2 million or $0.14 loss per share, compared to a profit of $0.4 million or $0.02 earnings per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, the income was $9 million or $0.57 earnings per share, up from $6 million or $0.39 earnings per share. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $1.32 per share for the quarter. Kaiser revenue for the quarter was $751 million, up from $256 million last year. The results were offset by a loss of $445 million in the less hedged cost of alloy metals segment from $101 million last year. The Street view for the revenue was $782.86 million. Kaiser expects the value-added revenue for the next quarter to go up by a low single-digit while labor cost and supply chain disruptions prevail.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KALU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular