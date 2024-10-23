Kaiser Aluminum reports Q3 EPS 51c, two estimates 83c

Reports Q3 revenue $$748M, consensus $773.85M. Reports adjusted EBITDA $50M and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.9%; Inclusive of $4M GAAP lIFO charge..”We continued to make strong progress on our strategic initiatives in the third quarter and delivered stable financial performance despite mixed market conditions,” said Keith A. Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Specifically, we continue to execute on our margin expansion plan, which we expect will lead to improved financial performance. Importantly, the performance enhancements at our Warrick packaging facility, including the associated capital expenditures, will be complete by the end of this year, providing a clear path to sustained margin improvement. Across the rest of our business, we are well-positioned with industry-leading products, serving a strong base of customers across diversified end markets. We are optimistic about the coming year and our ability to continue to advance our strategic plan by making further operational and efficiency improvements, maintaining our disciplined approach to investing capital to meet the needs of our customers, and ultimately delivering profitable growth to our shareholders.”

