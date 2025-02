(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on February 20, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.kaiseraluminum.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 423-9813 (US) or (201) 689-8573 (International), Conference call ID number is 13751173.

