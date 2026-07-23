Kaiser Aluminum Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) reported a sharply stronger second quarter of 2026, with management citing broad-based demand improvement across most end markets, record conversion revenue and significant metal-related tailwinds.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Harvey said the quarter exceeded the company’s expectations as activity accelerated across the period. He said higher volumes improved operating leverage, while widened scrap spreads and favorable metal lag added to earnings.

“The underlying story is increasingly one of stronger customer demand, improving market conditions, and strengthening business fundamentals,” Harvey said. He added that the company’s investments over the past several years were intended to position Kaiser for the type of market conditions now emerging.

Second-Quarter Results Rise Sharply

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Neal West said second-quarter conversion revenue was $437 million, up $63 million, or 17%, from the prior-year period.

Reported operating income rose to $134 million from $38 million a year earlier. Adjusted operating income was $137 million, compared with $38 million in the prior-year quarter.

Reported net income was approximately $97 million, or $5.72 per diluted share, compared with $23 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income was $94 million, or $5.53 per diluted share, compared with $20 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $166 million, up $99 million from the prior-year period. West said $41 million of the year-over-year increase came from higher pricing, increased shipments and improved mix. The remaining net $58 million primarily reflected favorable metal dynamics, including lower inventory consumption costs relative to hedge costs, higher scrap spreads, improved scrap utilization and metal lag gains.

West said total metal lag gain for the quarter was $27 million. However, he noted that Kaiser does not expect those metal-related benefits to continue at the same level in the second half of the year, as its weighted average metal inventory cost was approximately in line with the forward aluminum Midwest transaction price curve of $2.45 per pound exiting the quarter.

Packaging and General Engineering Lead Conversion Revenue Growth

Kaiser’s packaging business generated conversion revenue of $174 million, up $44 million, or 34%, year over year. Shipments rose 10%, as the company continued ramping its new Roll Coat 4 line at the Warrick facility to around 80% utilization.

Harvey said Warrick produced the highest conversion revenue performance in its history despite operating at roughly 80% of targeted quarterly shipment capacity on the new line. He said the result supported the company’s strategy of “maximizing value rather than simply maximizing volume.”

Management said the company continues to prioritize quality, reliability and service while qualifying additional coatings and customers. During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Harvey said throughput increased during the quarter and delivery performance was improving, though he said his goal remains to reach more than 90% delivery performance.

General Engineering conversion revenue was $96 million, up $10 million, or 12%, on a 7% increase in shipments. West attributed the gains to restocking from multi-year low inventory levels, higher demand for Kaiser’s Semi-K plate for the semiconductor industry, tariff-related reshoring and favorable pricing supported by Kaiser’s quality and service position.

Harvey said General Engineering has moved from a recovery story to a broader growth story, supported by reshoring, domestic manufacturing investment, semiconductor expansion and demand for specialized plate products. Kaiser raised its annual General Engineering conversion revenue growth outlook to 10% to 15% over last year.

Aerospace Recovery Continues; Automotive Remains Targeted

Aerospace and high-strength conversion revenue totaled $136 million, up $9 million, or 7%, primarily due to a 2% increase in shipments. West said commercial aerospace production continued to strengthen as OEM build rates increased, and that destocking is largely behind Kaiser for most products, except certain plate products that are expected to continue destocking for several more quarters.

Harvey said commercial aerospace is improving while demand remains strong in defense, space, business jet and other high-strength applications. He said much of Kaiser’s capacity is already committed and that the company expects both shipments and conversion revenue dollars in aerospace and high-strength to track toward the high end of its prior 2026 outlook.

Automotive conversion revenue was $32 million, flat year over year, despite an 11% decline in shipments. West said the result reflected a shift toward higher value-added products, while the broader automotive backdrop remained challenging due to elevated consumer financing costs and tariff dynamics.

Harvey said demand for Kaiser’s products tied to light truck and SUV platforms remains healthy. He added that facility upgrades and investments tied to automotive applications remain supported by long-term customer commitments.

Cash Flow, Leverage and Outlook

Kaiser generated free cash flow of $35 million in the second quarter, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. For full-year 2026, the company now expects free cash flow of $150 million to $175 million, subject to metal price movements and working capital impacts.

Capital expenditures were $24 million in the quarter, and Kaiser maintained its full-year capital spending outlook of $120 million to $130 million. The company ended June 30 with approximately $59 million of cash and $570 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of $628 million.

West said Kaiser’s net debt leverage ratio improved to 2.1 times from 3.4 times at year-end, bringing it in line with the company’s targeted range of 2.0 to 2.5 times. He also noted that Kaiser has no debt maturing until 2030 and that its senior notes interest costs are fixed at $54 million annually.

The company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per common share on July 13.

Looking ahead, Kaiser now expects conversion revenue growth to finish near the high end of its previously communicated range of 10% to 15%. The company also expects EBITDA to increase 45% to 55% year over year.

Harvey said the second half of 2026 will likely include a more typical contribution from metal-related items, higher planned spending, facility upgrades, maintenance and normal seasonal factors. Still, he said customer activity remains robust, with bookings extending into 2027 in several areas.

“The investments are working,” Harvey said. “Demand is building, and we believe the opportunities in front of us extend well beyond 2026.”

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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