Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 7.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 40%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 42%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 17%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 19% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Kaiser Aluminum isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Kaiser Aluminum share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. In fact, we can see extraordinary items impacting earnings in the last twelve months.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

We don't see any weakness in the Kaiser Aluminum's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:KALU Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Take a more thorough look at Kaiser Aluminum's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Kaiser Aluminum shareholders did even worse, losing 40% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Kaiser Aluminum , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Kaiser Aluminum better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.