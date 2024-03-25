Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

From a technical perspective, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. KALU's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

KALU could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 14.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

Once investors consider KALU's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on KALU for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

