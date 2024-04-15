Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) closed the latest trading day at $88.83, indicating a -0.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

The aluminum products company's stock has climbed by 13.86% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kaiser Aluminum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.58, signifying a 41.41% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $687.42 million, indicating a 14.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.65 per share and a revenue of $3.1 billion, indicating changes of +33.21% and +0.32%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kaiser Aluminum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% higher. Kaiser Aluminum presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Kaiser Aluminum is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.39, which means Kaiser Aluminum is trading at a premium to the group.

The Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 189, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

