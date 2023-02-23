Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.32, changing hands as low as $72.19 per share. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently trading down about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $59.24 per share, with $107.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.