Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Price Target Increased by 43.92% to 108.63

The average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum (NasdaqGS:KALU) has been revised to $108.63 / share. This is an increase of 43.92% from the prior estimate of $75.48 dated August 30, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $113.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.06% from the latest reported closing price of $93.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.15%, an increase of 18.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 21,176K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,010K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 51.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 953K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 873K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 34.25% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 753K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 12.25% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 536K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 25.34% over the last quarter.

