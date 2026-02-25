Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 127.50

The average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum (NasdaqGS:KALU) has been revised to $127.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $114.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $131.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.76% from the latest reported closing price of $128.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.14%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 19,614K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 953K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 908K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 593K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 564K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares , representing a decrease of 36.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 35.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 22.15% over the last quarter.

