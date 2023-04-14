Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Declares $0.77 Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $67.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALU is 0.16%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 20,601K shares. The put/call ratio of KALU is 4.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum is $83.98. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.03% from its latest reported closing price of $67.17.

The projected annual revenue for Kaiser Aluminum is $3,688MM, an increase of 7.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meeder Asset Management holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 8,589.03% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Diversified Real Growth Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

