KAISER ALUMINUM Earnings Results: $KALU Reports Quarterly Earnings

KAISER ALUMINUM ($KALU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, missing estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $765,400,000, beating estimates of $749,343,000 by $16,057,000.
KAISER ALUMINUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of KAISER ALUMINUM stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 396,203 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,841,184
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 219,827 shares (+103.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,447,243
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 129,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,406,496
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 125,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,113,951
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,027,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 99,220 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,972,189
- STATE STREET CORP removed 86,237 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,059,873
