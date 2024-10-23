News & Insights

Markets
KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

October 23, 2024 — 05:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $12.0 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $5.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $747.7 million from $743.6 million last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.0 Mln. vs. $5.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $747.7 Mln vs. $743.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KALU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.