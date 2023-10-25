Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU):

Earnings: $5.4 million in Q3 vs. $2.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.34 in Q3 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $7.4 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Revenue: $743.6 million in Q3 vs. $748.9 million in the same period last year.

