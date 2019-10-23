Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $25 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $29 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $375 million from $393 million last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $29 Mln. vs. $24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.82 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q3): $375 Mln vs. $393 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.