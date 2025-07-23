Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.2 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $18.9 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $20 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $823.1 million from $773.4 million last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.2 Mln. vs. $18.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $823.1 Mln vs. $773.4 Mln last year.

