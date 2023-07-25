Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU):

Earnings: $18.3 million in Q2 vs. -$13.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $20.3 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Revenue: $814.1 million in Q2 vs. $954.2 million in the same period last year.

