Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.0 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $5.0 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $11.0 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $2.83 billion from $2.37 billion last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.0 Mln. vs. $5.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.

