Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.6 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $18.2 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $23.7 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $777.4 million from $737.5 million last year.

