Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $29 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $369 million from $395 million last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $30 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.90 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $369 Mln vs. $395 Mln last year.

