Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KALU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.53, the dividend yield is 4.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KALU was $64.53, representing a -44.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.06 and a 27.81% increase over the 52 week low of $50.49.

KALU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). KALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KALU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KALU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KALU as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 20.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KALU at 4.65%.

