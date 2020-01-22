Dividends
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.67 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KALU was $102.73, representing a -12.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $117.06 and a 20.8% increase over the 52 week low of $85.04.

KALU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). KALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.85. Zacks Investment Research reports KALU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.26%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

The following ETF(s) have KALU as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 6.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KALU at 4.35%.

