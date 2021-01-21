Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.46% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KALU was $102.71, representing a -8.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $112 and a 103.43% increase over the 52 week low of $50.49.

KALU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). KALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KALU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KALU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KALU as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 44.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KALU at 4.51%.

