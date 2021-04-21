Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KALU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.94, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KALU was $108.94, representing a -16.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.81 and a 115.77% increase over the 52 week low of $50.49.

KALU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). KALU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79.

