Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Kaiser Aluminum reported US$1.2b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 beat expectations, being 9.4% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:KALU Earnings and Revenue Growth March 3rd 2021

After the latest results, the two analysts covering Kaiser Aluminum are now predicting revenues of US$1.29b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 161% to US$4.76. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.73 in 2021. So there's been a clear change in sentiment after these results, with the analysts making a pretty serious reduction to revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.7% to US$105, with the analysts apparently satisfied with the business performance despite lower revenue forecasts.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Kaiser Aluminum's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.9% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kaiser Aluminum is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Kaiser Aluminum. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 6 warning signs for Kaiser Aluminum (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

