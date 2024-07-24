Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.1 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $18.3 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $10.6 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $773.4 million from $814.1 million last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.1 Mln. vs. $18.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $773.4 Mln vs. $814.1 Mln last year.

