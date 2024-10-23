Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $5.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $8.4 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $747.7 million from $743.6 million last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12 Mln. vs. $5.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $747.7 Mln vs. $743.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.