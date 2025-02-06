Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Kaiser Aluminum will release its Q4 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, followed by a conference call on February 20.

Quiver AI Summary

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has announced the date for its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results release, which is set for February 19, 2025, after market close. Following this, the company will hold a conference call on February 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, accessible via U.S. and international phone lines. A live webcast will be available on their website alongside a presentation, and an audio archive will be posted afterward. Kaiser Aluminum, based in Franklin, Tennessee, specializes in semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products across various industries and has been operational since 1946. Further investor information can be found on their website, including SEC filings and details about investor relations.

Potential Positives

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, demonstrating transparency and commitment to investor communication.

The planned conference call will provide an opportunity for shareholders and analysts to engage directly with management, enhancing investor relations.

The company’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index underscores its status as a significant player in the market, potentially attracting more investor interest.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any financial results or projections prior to theearnings callmay lead to increased uncertainty among investors.

Announcement of theearnings callis relatively late, which could be a concern for investors seeking timely information about the company's performance.

FAQ

When will Kaiser Aluminum release its fourth quarter 2024 results?

Kaiser Aluminum will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the quarterly conference call?

The conference call can be accessed in the U.S. and Canada at (877) 423-9813 and internationally at (201) 689-8573.

What is the date and time of the quarterly conference call?

The quarterly conference call is scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the financial presentation for the conference call?

The presentation slides will be available through the Investors section of Kaiser Aluminum's website at https://investors.kaiseraluminum.com.

How can I access pastearnings callaudio archives?

An audio archive of theearnings callwill be available on Kaiser Aluminum’s website following the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KALU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $KALU stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call can be directly accessed from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 423-9813 and accessed internationally at (201) 689-8573. The conference call ID number is 13751173. A live webcast and related presentation slides will be available through the Investors portion of the Company's website at



https://investors.kaiseraluminum.com



. An audio archive will be available on the Company’s website following the call.







About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation







Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, automotive extrusions, and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.







Available Information







For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.kaiseraluminum.com



. The website includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



, which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company’s annual stockholders’ meetings, and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.







Contact:







Addo Investor Relations







Investors@KaiserAluminum.com







949-614-1769



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.