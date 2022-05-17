Kaiser Aluminum Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KALU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.85, changing hands as high as $103.47 per share. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $85.045 per share, with $137.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.65.

