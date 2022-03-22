Kaisa shares set to start 4% down after delay in publishing 2021 results

Shares of cash-strapped Kaisa Group are set to open 4% lower on Wednesday after it said its 2021 financial results will not be published by March 31 as audit work has not been completed.

The company's shares will be suspended from trading from April 1 as a result, it said in a filing late on Tuesday.

