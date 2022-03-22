Kaisa shares set to start 4% down after delay in publishing 2021 results

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares of cash-strapped Kaisa Group 1638.HK are set to open 4% lower on Wednesday after it said its 2021 financial results will not be published by March 31 as audit work has not been completed.

The company's shares will be suspended from trading from April 1 as a result, it said in a filing late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.