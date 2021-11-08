Kaisa says trying to solve liquidity issues, pleads for 'more time and patience'

Contributors
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said late on Monday it is taking measures to solve its liquidity issues and was consulting wealth management product investors on better payment solutions.

Corrects Tuesday to late Monday in first paragraph

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd 1638.HK said late on Monday it is taking measures to solve its liquidity issues and was consulting wealth management product investors on better payment solutions.

The company said in a statement on its official WeChat account that it was accelerating asset disposals in Shanghai and Shenzhen and using the proceeds for repayment, as well as accelerating its sales from existing properties.

"We sincerely ask investors to give Kaisa Group more time and patience," it said.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters