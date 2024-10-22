Kaisa Health Restructures Board to Enhance Leadership

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited (HK:0876) has released an update.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited has announced a restructuring of its board of directors, effective from October 22, 2024. The board now includes a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Kwok Ying Shing serving as Chairman. This change is aimed at strengthening the company’s leadership and governance.

