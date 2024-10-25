News & Insights

Kaisa Health Group Names New Auditor Amid Changes

October 25, 2024

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited (HK:0876) has released an update.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditor, with Elite Partners CPA Limited stepping down due to restrictions imposed by China’s Ministry of Finance. The company has appointed SFAI (HK) CPA Limited as the new auditor, citing its industry experience and independence as key reasons for the selection. This change is expected to have no significant impact on the company’s upcoming financial audits.

