News & Insights

Stocks

Kaisa Health Announces AGM Resolutions Withdrawal

May 27, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited (HK:0876) has released an update.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited announced the withdrawal of two key resolutions for the re-election of executive Directors Mr. Wu Tianyu and Mr. Zhang Huagang at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2024, as both directors are retiring to focus on personal endeavors. Following Mr. Wu’s departure, Mr. Kwok Ying Shing will join the Remuneration Committee. Shareholders have been informed that the existing Proxy Forms are still valid, though votes for the withdrawn resolutions will not be counted.

For further insights into HK:0876 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.