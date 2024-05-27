Kaisa Health Announces AGM Resolutions Withdrawal

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited (HK:0876) has released an update.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited announced the withdrawal of two key resolutions for the re-election of executive Directors Mr. Wu Tianyu and Mr. Zhang Huagang at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2024, as both directors are retiring to focus on personal endeavors. Following Mr. Wu’s departure, Mr. Kwok Ying Shing will join the Remuneration Committee. Shareholders have been informed that the existing Proxy Forms are still valid, though votes for the withdrawn resolutions will not be counted.

For further insights into HK:0876 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.