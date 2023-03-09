Kaisa Group's long-delayed results reveal big losses

Adds details on results, background

March 9 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Kaisa Group 1638.HK on Thursday published its long delayed results for fiscal 2021 and the first half of fiscal 2022, posting significant losses and big drops in revenue.

Kaisa is one of several of Chinese developers that have defaulted on their offshore debt in the past year amid a cash squeeze and slowing sales, with some now scrambling to enter into restructuring agreements with their creditors.

Kaisa has sent an application to the stock exchange for resumption of trading from March 10.

In November last year, Reuters reported that Kaisa - the second-largest U.S. dollar bond issuer among Chinese developers - delayed talks with offshore creditors on debt restructuring terms.

"The Group will remain (in) communication with creditors and publish its update on the restructuring progress in due course," Kaisa said in a statement.

($1 = 6.9555 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.