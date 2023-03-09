Kaisa Group reports big losses for 2021 and first half of 2022

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

March 09, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Kaisa Group 1638.HK on Thursday published its long delayed results for fiscal 2021 and the first half of fiscal 2022, posting significant losses and big drops in revenue.

For the six months ended June 31, 2022, Kaisa reported an attributable loss of 7.67 billion yuan ($1.10 billion), compared to a profit of 3 billion yuan recorded a year earlier.

($1 = 6.9555 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.