Kaisa Group reports big losses for 2021 and first half of 2022

March 9 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Kaisa Group 1638.HK on Thursday published its long delayed results for fiscal 2021 and the first half of fiscal 2022, posting significant losses and big drops in revenue.

For the six months ended June 31, 2022, Kaisa reported an attributable loss of 7.67 billion yuan ($1.10 billion), compared to a profit of 3 billion yuan recorded a year earlier.

($1 = 6.9555 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

