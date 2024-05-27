Kaisa Group Postpones Winding-Up Hearing Amid Debt Talks

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1638) has released an update.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the adjournment of their winding-up petition hearing to June 24, 2024, amidst ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive offshore debt restructuring. The company, which has not sought a validation order for share transfers since July 6, 2023, cautions shareholders and potential investors to be prudent when dealing in its securities.

