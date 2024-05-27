News & Insights

Stocks

Kaisa Group Postpones Winding-Up Hearing Amid Debt Talks

May 27, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1638) has released an update.

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the adjournment of their winding-up petition hearing to June 24, 2024, amidst ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive offshore debt restructuring. The company, which has not sought a validation order for share transfers since July 6, 2023, cautions shareholders and potential investors to be prudent when dealing in its securities.

For further insights into HK:1638 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.