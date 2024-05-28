Kaisa Capital Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

Kaisa Capital Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0936) has released an update.

Kaisa Capital Investment Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions presented at the 2024 Annual General Meeting were unanimously passed by shareholders. The external accounting firm Cheng & Cheng served as scrutineer for the vote, ensuring the poll results accurately reflected the shareholders’ votes. Notably, key resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, and the appointment of Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited as the independent auditor.

For further insights into HK:0936 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.