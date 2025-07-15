Kairos Pharma Stock Soars After Positive Interim Results From Phase 2 Trial Of ENV-105

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (KAPA) are currently trading 88.2937 percent higher after announcing positive interim safety results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ENV-105 or Carotuximab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer known as mCRPC.

The shares are currently at 1.2900, up 0.6049 points on a volume of 163,688,078 shares.

The company plans to engage with regulatory agencies to discuss the design of a potential pivotal Phase 3 trial, based on the positive emerging data from its ongoing study.

The company said trial of the CD105 antagonist in ten enrolled patients was well tolerated when combined with standard of care hormone therapy, apalutamide. No dose-limiting toxicities or unexpected adverse events reported to date.

The randomized Phase 2 trial aims to enroll 100 patients in total. Interim efficacy data from the trial are expected to be reported in September 2025.

