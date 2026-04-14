Kairos Pharma (KAPA) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Kairos Pharma (NYSEAM:KAPA) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is a decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $10.71 dated April 7, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,431.28% from the latest reported closing price of $0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kairos Pharma. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAPA is 0.00%, an increase of 55.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 83.31% to 856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 322K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 94K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 51.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAPA by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 73K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAPA by 65.36% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 48K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 74.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAPA by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Aptus Capital Advisors holds 44K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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