Kairos Pharma approved to dual list on Upstream

November 19, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Kairos Pharma (KAPA) announced its approval to dual list its shares on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and global securities trading app. Trading will be available on Upstream November 26 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol ‘KAPA.’ The dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide Kairos Pharma the opportunity to access a global investor base outside the U.S., unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in Kairos Pharma.

