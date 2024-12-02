Kairos Minerals Projects Strong Returns from Mt York Gold

Kairos Minerals (AU:KAI) has released an update.

Kairos Minerals has released an updated scoping study for its Mt York Gold Project, highlighting its potential to generate strong financial returns. With an estimated pre-production capital requirement of A$276 million, the project is poised to produce 657,200 ounces of gold over an eight-year mine life, with an impressive forecast free cash flow of $574 million. Kairos plans to enhance the project’s production profile through extensive drilling in the coming year.

