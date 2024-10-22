Kairos Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Kairos Minerals (AU:KAI) has released an update.

Kairos Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s annual report and vote on key resolutions, including the election of director Robert Klug. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s strategic decisions and financial performance. Investors may find this meeting significant as it outlines the company’s future direction and leadership.

