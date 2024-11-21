Kairos Minerals’ AGM Resolutions Gain Strong Support

Kairos Minerals (AU:KAI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kairos Minerals Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Notable resolutions included the election of a new director and approval of a 10% placement facility, alongside director performance rights. This outcome marks a positive step for Kairos Minerals as it continues to pursue its strategic objectives.

For further insights into AU:KAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.