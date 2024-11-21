News & Insights

Kairos Minerals’ AGM Resolutions Gain Strong Support

November 21, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Kairos Minerals (AU:KAI) has released an update.

Kairos Minerals Ltd announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Notable resolutions included the election of a new director and approval of a 10% placement facility, alongside director performance rights. This outcome marks a positive step for Kairos Minerals as it continues to pursue its strategic objectives.

