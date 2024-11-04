News & Insights

Kainos Group price target lowered to 1,025 GBp from 1,415 GBp at Berenberg

November 04, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Kainos Group (KNNNF) to 1,025 GBp from 1,415 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

