Kainos Group price target lowered to 1,025 GBp from 1,415 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Kainos Group (KNNNF) to 1,025 GBp from 1,415 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
